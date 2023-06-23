Pet of the Week

Shasta is a female, 1-year-old tan American Staffordshire Terrier mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Shasta has been at the shelter for 22 days and is looking for a new home. She is a big sweetheart and loves to give and receive affection. She loves to play and is spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
