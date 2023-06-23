Pet of the Week

Shasta at the Tracy Animal Shelter

Shasta is a female, 1-year-old tan American Staffordshire Terrier mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Shasta has been at the shelter for 22 days and is looking for a new home. She is a big sweetheart and loves to give and receive affection. She loves to play and is spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.