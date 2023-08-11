Pet of the Week

Madeliene is a female, 5-month-old brown and white Tabby Domestic Shorthair kitten available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Madeliene has been at the shelter for 29 days and is looking for a new home. She arrived at the shelter with an eye injury which required removal of her eye but that did not dampen her spirits! She is super affectionate, and sociable towards all people. Madeliene is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, and ready to go home today.
To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
