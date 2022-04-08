Ashton is a 3-year-old female white and tan Bull Terrier available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter She has a happy disposition and loves to snack on treats Ashton is spayed and is up to date on all of her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook
