Pet of the Week

Goose is a male, 3-year-old black and white American Staffordshire mix and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Goose has been at the shelter for 27 days and is looking for a new home. He enjoys being outside and is a very sweet and calm boy. He is up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested after shooting in Central Tracy Thursday afternoon
- SUV crashes through two businesses injuring four
- Man shot and killed in east Tracy
- San Joaquin River Club gets flood scare
- Roadway collapses on MacArthur Drive, affecting access to waste transfer station
- Death notices Jan. 20
- Police Log: Woman chases unwanted visitor from home
- Homes in the path of floodwaters inundated during ongoing storms
- City to seek federal help for new interchange
- New CEO takes over at STCH
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Jan 29
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 26
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 19
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.