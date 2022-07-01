Hanks is a male, 14-month-old brindle Pit Bull and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This clever fellow knows sit, shake and lay down. He is full of energy and very playful. He has been neutered, is up to date on all his vaccinations and is ready to go to a new home. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
