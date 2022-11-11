Pet of the Week

Mickey is a male, 1-year-old black and tan German shepherd mix and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Mickey has been at the shelter for 71 days and enjoys being outside and loves his treats. He is neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations and is ready to go home today. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local incumbents favored in early returns
- Eight candidates compete for four seats on TUSD Board of Education
- Seven candidates seek two seats on Tracy City Council
- Death notices Nov. 4
- Bulldogs stunned by late Titans dagger in CIF SJS playoff opener
- Mayoral candidates discuss experience, leadership style
- Police Log: Resident reports window shot at on Larch Road.
- PACs spend $19,000 to influence local races
- Rare illness results in ordeal for Tracy family
- Tracy man sentenced to 45 years to life for murder of ex-girlfriend in 2015
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 27
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 25
-
Jan 1
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.