Pet of the Week

Ritchie is a male, 9-year-old white Pit Bull mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Ritchie has been at the shelter for 51 days and is looking for a new home. He likes to play and go for walks. He is neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
