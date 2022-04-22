David is a 4-year-old neutered male brown and white Old English bulldog available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. David is ready to go to a new home today. He likes attention and loves affection, enjoys his treats and is up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Planners approve city’s first cannabis dispensary
- Developer names tenants for new Mountain House retail center
- Stars Casino moving to West Valley Mall
- Police Log: Man reports being shot in drive-by at a north Tracy park
- Tracy runner completes his eighth Boston Marathon
- Summer festival season due for changes in 2022
- Death notices April 15
- New Tracy High principal will always be a teacher at heart
- New Kimball principal set to make a big transition
- Three Tracy Hills parks celebrated with ribbon cutting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Apr 24
-
May 1
-
May 8
-
May 15
-
May 22
-
May 29
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 12
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.