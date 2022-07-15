Pet of the Week

Nova is a female, four-year-old white and tan pit bull and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This girl is happy and friendly and has the cost of her spay sponsored. She is up to date on her vaccinations and is ready for a new home. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
