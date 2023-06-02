Pet of the Week
Courtesy Tracy Animal Services

Cosmo is a male, 1½-year-old black and white Siberian Husky mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Cosmo has been at the shelter for 91 days and is looking for a new home. He is friendly and likes to be around people and does well when meeting other dogs. He is neutered, up to date on all his vaccinations and ready to go to his new home right away. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.

