Creamsicle is a male, 5-month-old domestic medium-hair orange tabby available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Creamsicle is always ready to snuggle. He is affectionate and playful and is up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
