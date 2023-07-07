Pet of the Week

Pepa is a female, 4-month-old black and white Domestic medium hair kitten available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Pepa has been at the shelter for 52 days and is ready to go to a new home today. She is affectionate, friendly and loves to snuggle. She is spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pancakes, parade and new drone show set for July 4th celebration
- Mower sparks Monday afternoon grass fire
- Tracy Cannabis Collective opens on 10th Street
- Police Log: Ex-girlfriend demands sex, trashes apartment
- Death notices June 30
- Remember When
- Man killed, juvenile injured in north Tracy shooting
- New TUSD administrators appointed
- Planners OK commercial project just north of I-205
- Stockton man killed in Highway 4 crash
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 30
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 20
-
Aug 27
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.