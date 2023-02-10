Pet of the Week

Princess is a female, 6-year-old brindle Pit Bull mix and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Princess has been at the shelter for 22 days and is looking for a new home. She a very sweet girl and is very affectionate. She is spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
