Pet of the Week

Ryder is a male, 1-year-old black and white American Staffordshire mix and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. He has been at the shelter for 91 days and is looking for a new home. He is very sweet and energetic and loves to be around other dogs and does well in play groups at the shelter. He is neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
