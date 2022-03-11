O’Neal is a 4-year-old male white Norwich terrier available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. O’Neal has a gentle demeanor, loves to cuddle, plays well with other dogs and is up to date on his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
