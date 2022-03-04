Bullet is a two-year-old black and brown German Shepherd available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Bullet knows sit, down and shake commands, loves to snack on treats and is up to date on all vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call (209) 831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
