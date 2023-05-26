Pet of the Week

Noah is a male, 2-year-old brown and white pit bull available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Noah has been at the shelter for 41 days and is looking for a new home. He’s a very energic pup and loves to play. He is neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations and ready to go home on the same day. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
