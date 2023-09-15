Pet of the Week

Enzo is a male, 1-year-old black and brown Doberman Pinscher mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Enzo has been at the shelter for 42 days and is ready to go to a new home today. He is very sweet and loves to meet new people. He is neutered, and current on vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
