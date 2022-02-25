Prosecco is a 7-month-old black and white neutered male pit bull available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Prosecco is friendly and playful, good with children and always smiles when you say cheese. He is up to date on all vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call (209) 831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
