Pet of the Week

Draco is a male, 7-month-old gray and white domestic short hair cat and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Draco has been at the shelter for 48 days and is ready to snuggle. He is affectionate and friendly and up to date on all his vaccinations. He is neutered and is ready to go home today. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Child killed in off-road vehicle accident
- Death notices Nov. 11
- Jags advance with total football display against the Fighting Zebras
- Young holds strong lead in race for mayor
- Automatic license plate reader cameras installed across the city
- Four Bulldogs commit to compete at the next level
- Election results
- Supervisors affirm 18-month closure of Hansen Road
- Few changes in latest election numbers
- Police Log: Caller warns of possible border patrol scam
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 27
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 11
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 25
-
Jan 1
-
Jan 8
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.