Carrie is a 3-month-old female German shepherd and Alaskan husky mix puppy available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Carrie is active and loves to run and can be very playful. She loves to play with toys, being outdoors and she is treat motivated. After a busy morning of running and playing Carries enjoys laying down for a good nap. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
