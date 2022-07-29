M&M is a male, 2-year-old brown and white pit bull and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This is one sweet fellow. M&M is friendly and playful, loves to give and receive affectionate and always has time for a treat. He is up to date on all his vaccinations and is ready to go to a new home. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
