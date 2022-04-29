Sandler is a 1-year-old male black Chihuahua available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This young fellow is playful and affectionate and loves all of his toys. He is up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
