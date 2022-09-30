Maya is a female, 11-month-old black Belgian Malinois and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Maya has been at the shelter for 40 days and is ready for a new home. She has lots of energy, is friendly and likes to play. She is already spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations and can go home today. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Son stabs his father during dispute at north Tracy home
- Retired administrator picked for vacant TUSD seat
- Police Log: Thieves roll away with wheels and tires from west Tracy neighborhood
- Death notices Sept. 23
- Local family stays faithful to the annual tomato harvest
- Components of new shelter arrive at Arbor Avenue site
- Tracy Learning Center heads to the movies for Millennium homecoming parade
- Council taking steps to restart aquatics center process following lawsuit
- TCCA names Kardous interim executive director
- Death notices Sept. 30
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 30
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 20
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.