Brutus is a 10-year-old Parson Russell Terrier available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Brutus is looking for someone to snuggle with. He has a calm demeanor, loves to cuddle and walks well on leash. He is up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
