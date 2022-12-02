Pet of the Week

Pumpkin is a male, 3-month-old orange tabby domestic short hair cat and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Pumpkin has been at the shelter for 43 days and loves to snuggle. He is affectionate and friendly and up to date on all his vaccinations. He is neutered and is ready to go home today. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
