Biscuit is a 17-month-old tan and white female pit bull available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Biscuit is good with other dogs and young adults, is full of energy and loves to play with a tennis ball. She is treat-motivated and can be shy when meeting new people. Biscuit is spayed, vaccinated and ready for adoption. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
