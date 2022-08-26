Pet of the Week

Guadalupe is a female, 4-month-old domestic short hair brown tabby and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Get ready to snuggle with this gal. She is friendly and affectionate and is up to date on all of her vaccinations. She is spayed and can go home today. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
