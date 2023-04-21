Pet of the Week

Alanis is a female, 2-year-old sable German Shepherd mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Alanis has been at the shelter for 38 days and is looking for a new home. She is calm and quiet and a little timid at first but once she opens up she is very affectionate. She is spayed and up to date on all her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
