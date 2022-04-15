Bear is a 2-year-old neutered male black and tan German Shepherd available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. He has a calm and gentle nature, is very sweet and up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
