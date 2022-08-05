Pet of the Week

Burney is a male, 3-month-old domestic short hair orange and white tabby and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This little guy is just looking for a lap to snuggle with. He affectionate and playful and is up to date on all his vaccinations. He is neutered and ready to head to a new home today. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
