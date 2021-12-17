Brownie is a 4-month-old brown female kitten available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Brownie is extremely affectionate, playful and friendly and would make a great companion. She is easy to handle, spayed, vaccinated and ready for adoption. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
