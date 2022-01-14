Truffles is a 4-year-old gray and white spayed pit bull available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Truffles is extremely affectionate, up to date on vaccinations and only costs $56 to adopt. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mountain House welcomes new retail center
- Police Log: Woman beaten, robbed in bar parking lot New Year’s morning
- One of city’s oldest parks could be up for renovation
- Death notices Jan. 7
- Band members' van stolen in north Tracy carjacking
- CHP investigating series of road rage shootings
- Larch Road hit and run victim dies of his injuries as police investigation continues
- Homeless in Tracy, CA — Heather Trueblood
- Modesto man killed in Highway 132 crash
- Police Log: Man claims massage parlor offered “extra services”
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 30
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 27
-
Mar 6
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.