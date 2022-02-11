Princess is a 1-year-old black and white female Alaskan Husky available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Princess is good with children, friendly and playful and is up to date on all of her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call (209) 831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Student found with gun on Delta Charter campus
- Man killed while standing on I-205 Tuesday night
- Fire damages detached garage and home on Bessie Avenue
- Vigil highlights Tracy man’s influence on his community
- Robotics equipped Amazon sorting center now fully open in the ProLogis International Park of Commerce
- Death notices Feb. 4
- Police Log: Homeless man attacked with projectile outside McDonald’s
- Civil Grand Jury seeking applicants for 2022-2023 term
- Man suspected in fatal shooting at rural Tracy ranch dies in jail cell suicide
- Not so transparent — Larry Fragoso
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 27
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 27
-
Apr 3
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.