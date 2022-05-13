Guinness is a 3-year-old neutered male black and white Border Collie mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Guinness is a happy and friendly boy that loves to play with his toys. He is up to date on all his vaccinations, and he is ready to go home. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
