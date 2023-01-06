Pet of the Week

Carl is a male, 1-year-old tan and white Chihuahua and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Carl has been at the shelter for 15 days and is looking for a new home. He is very social and likes attention. He is up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local State of Emergency declared in San Joaquin County
- Tracy man shot and killed at Turlock sideshow
- Man dies in tent at park encampment
- Thieves target couple’s home, steal Christmas gifts
- Death notices Dec. 30
- New homeless outreach team joins Tracy Police Department
- Police Log: Solo car crash leads to stolen gun arrest
- City taking delivery of shelter’s next components
- Tracy twirler gets starring role in Rose Parade
- Local poker star finds his place in the spotlight
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 29
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 12
-
Feb 19
-
Feb 26
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.