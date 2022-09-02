Pet of the Week

Sutter is a male, 7-year-old white and black Siberian husky and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This mellow fellow is ready to a new home today. Sutter is a calm dog and is affectionate and loving. He is already neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Downtown leader remembered as humble, passionate advocate
- TUSD board member resigns
- Death notices Aug. 26
- Contentious debate dominates cannabis retailer permit hearings
- Police Log: Man dies from injuries from Saturday motorcycle crash on Corral Hollow Road
- Tracy Hills neighborhood park to be named for Brighter Christmas founder
- Police Log: Man says he was blackmailed over online photos
- Origins of Maurland Manor explored
- Mustangs maintain momentum with 26-20 win over Weston Ranch
- City continues efforts toward homeless solutions
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 25
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 23
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.