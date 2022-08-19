Pet of the Week

Carrillo is a male, 11-month-old cream and black Australian kelpie and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This guy is a bundle of energy. He is friendly and playful and is up to date on his vaccinations and looking for a new home. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
