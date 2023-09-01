Pet of the Week

Ace is a male, 2-year-old chocolate American Staffordshire available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Ace has been at the shelter for 20 days and is ready to go home to a new home today. He is friendly and social with people and other dogs, is very sweet and affectionate, and loves to play. He is neutered, and current on vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
