Pet of the Week

Calvin is a male, 1-year-old white and tan Anatolian shepherd mix and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Calvin has been at the shelter for 11 days and is looking for a new home. He is very friendly and social and likes to go on car rides and walks. He is up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
