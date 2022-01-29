Hermione is a 5-month-old female domestic medium hair black tabby available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Hermione is affectionate and playful and good with children of any age. She plays great with other cats and kittens and is up to date on all of her vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man killed in Lammers Road shooting
- Philpott set for big year with NASCAR Cup Series
- Sheriff’s office announces arrest in rural Tracy homicide
- Police Log: Woman says she was attacked with a shopping cart at North Tracy business
- Death notices Jan. 21
- City employee recognized for life-saving action
- Extended wall at El Pescadero Park added to city wish list
- Chamber announces 60th annual Community Recognition Award winners
- Mountain House welcomes new retail center
- Hansen Road one-way closure underway
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Mountain House News
-
Jan 30
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 20
-
Feb 27
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 13
-
Mar 20
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.