Nakita is a spayed 8-year-old Siberian husky available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. This energetic senior still has a lot of pep in her step. She is independent, loves to explore the outdoors and run around. Once Nakita warms up to strangers, she enjoys receiving affection and having her belly rubbed. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tracy man struck, killed by vehicle in alley behind north Tracy business.
- Suspected ‘porch pirate’ arrested
- Tracy woman wins $500 from ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ through virtual dancing
- JSD delays school reopening to March 3 after receipt of ‘cease and desist’ notice
- Tragic end for former Tracy teacher and mayor
- Police Log: Man arrested after standoff in Edgewood neighborhood
- Tracy electric bills to support renewable energy
- Lammersville brings kids back to class
- Seniors affirm commitments to college programs
- Church group sees that abundance of fruit benefits local charity
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Woman carjacked at gunpoint forced to drive to Stockton (2)
- A case of the fight for equal pay in San Joaquin County (1)
- Church group sees that abundance of fruit benefits local charity (1)
- Rampant and widespread voter fraud - Dave Kerst (1)
- Council creates standing committee to address homelessness (1)
- Unintended Hilarity - Dale Cose (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Tracy Press
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
How to Go Back to School
-
Feb 28
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 14
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 25
Special Report
Stay Connected
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.