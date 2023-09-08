Pet of the Week

Mickey is a male, 4-month-old white and brown domestic shorthair tabby kitten available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Mickey has been at the shelter for 34 days and is ready to go home to a new home today. He is the sweetest boy who loves to snuggle. He is neutered, and currently on vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
