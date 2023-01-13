Pet of the Week

Toblerone is a male, 2-year-old black German shepherd mix and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Toblerone has been at the shelter for 48 days and is ready to go to his new home today. He enjoys being outside and walks well on a leash. He is neutered and is up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
