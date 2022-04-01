Hercules is an 8-month-old male tan and white Boxer mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter This energetic guy loves to play with toys, is playful, easy to handle and eager to please.He is up to date on all of his vaccinations, has been spayed and is ready to go to a new home today. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
