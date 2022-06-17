Korr is a male, 4-month-old black Border Collie mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Korris looking for hugs. He is affectionate and likes to cuddle and is ready to run around and play. He is up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
