Pet of the Week

Jack is a male, 1-year-old cream and black Great Pyrenees mix available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Jack has been at the shelter for 17 days and is looking for a new home. He is a young guy and readily seeks play. Jack loves his treats and is super sweet. He is up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
