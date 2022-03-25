Skylar is a 10-month-old female white and black Siberian Husky available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. She is very playful and affectionate. She is up to date on all of her vaccinations, has been spayed and is ready to go to a new home today. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
