Pet of the Week

Bryce is a male, 2-year-old black and white Siberian Husky and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. Bryce has been at the shelter for 101 days and is ready for a new home. He is friendly and playful, is spayed and up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
Woman dies in fiery crash off Corral Hollow Road Sunday morning
Death notices Oct. 14
Police Log: Homeless man steals truck in for a wash
Tracy celebrates first-ever Pride event
Tracy High FFA gains top awards from sectional competition
Nibbs shines again but mistakes cost Wolf Pack in Flames loss
West High Wolfpack celebrate homecoming with night rally, parade through downtown
Grandfather makes sure cherished motorcycle stays in the family
Linne Road home heavily damaged in Monday morning fire
Planners OK two more cannabis retailers
Come join us for an afternoon of family fun at Lammersville's Annual Harvest Carnival and Car Show!
Merrill F. West High School (WHS Wicked West Theatre Presents "PUFFS" OR Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School Of Magic And Magic!
