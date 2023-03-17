Pet of the Week

Edward is a male, 11-month-old cream Chihuahua mix and is available for adoption from the Tracy Animal Shelter. He has been at the shelter for 22 days and is looking for a new home. He is very sweet and loves to play with other smaller dogs. He is up to date on all his vaccinations. To learn more about the shelter at 2375 Paradise Ave., call 209-831-6364 or contact Tracy Animal Services at AnimalServices@TracyPD.com or on Facebook.
